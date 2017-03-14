TRL Day 8 Recap: Pitbull & Liam Payne Basically Had Everyone In Tears

Cara Howe/MTV

Nobody in the building could have predicted the insanity that went down on the eighth day of TRL. Tuition Request Live is still going on strong, so we invited two talented dance teams from different universities to face off on the studio.

Ex-One Directioner Liam Payne came through to catch us up on his solo career. Even though he blew Matt Rife out of the water during the bottle flip challenge, our host took the L like a champ and then presented him with a plaque for his platinum single.

Later on, Pitbull pulled up and gifted our latest scholarship winner with a bonus by matching her reward so she went home with $40,000 and we couldn't believe what we were witnessing. (We swear, this wasn't in the script! He went off the books.) After that, the Cuban singer opened up about his experience of touring with Enrique Iglesias and working with Fifth Harmony.

Payne closed us out with a sensational performance of "Strip That Down." (It was a fangirl's dream come true.) Watch him break it down in the video, below. Tune into TRL on weekdays at 3:30pm ET!