Turn Up To The Official TRL Guestlist: Week Three

During every episode of TRL, we ask all of our A-list guests for music recommendations for YOU to rank. Throughout the week, we've been compiling all of those selections and adding them into a playlist so you don't have to. Check out all of the picks on the list so far. Tune into TRL weekdays at 3:30pm ET!
Jessica Rothe's pick
"Genghis Khan"- Miike Snow
We forgot how much we enjoy this groovy track.
Yo Gotti's pick
"Hip Hopper"- Blac Youngsta feat. Lil Yachty
The rhymes on this song still leave us in tears.
A Boogie Wit da Hoodie's pick
"Lil Baby"- My Dog
Woof woof.
Skai Jackson's pick
"Gucci Gang"- Lil Pump
Basically the new anthem for teen dreams.
Serayah's picks
"I Get The Bag"- Gucci Mane
Definition of making money moves.
"Say Yes"- Floetry
This right here is music for the soul.
Fifth Harmony's picks
"New Rules"- Dua Lipa
BEST. SONG. EVER... Don't @ me! (But like, please do.)
"Rockstar"- Post Malone feat. 21 Savage
This track is No. 1 for a reason, y'all.