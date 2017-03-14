Zach D/MTV

Turn Up To The Official TRL Guestlist: Week Three

The only playlist you need in your life

During every episode of TRL, we ask all of our A-list guests for music recommendations for YOU to rank. Throughout the week, we've been compiling all of those selections and adding them into a playlist so you don't have to. (Thank me later, it's fine.) Check out all of the picks on the list so far, follow @TRL on Snapchat to cast your vote, and be sure to check back here for all of the latest additions. Tune into TRL weekdays at 3:30pm ET!

  • Jessica Rothe's pick

    "Genghis Khan"- Miike Snow

    We forgot how much we enjoy this groovy track.

  • Yo Gotti's pick

    "Hip Hopper"- Blac Youngsta feat. Lil Yachty

    The rhymes on this song still leave us in tears.

  • A Boogie Wit da Hoodie's pick

    "Lil Baby"- My Dog

    Woof woof.

  • Skai Jackson's pick

    "Gucci Gang"- Lil Pump

    Basically the new anthem for teen dreams.

  • Serayah's picks

    "I Get The Bag"- Gucci Mane

    Definition of making money moves.

    "Say Yes"- Floetry

    This right here is music for the soul.

  • Fifth Harmony's picks

    "New Rules"- Dua Lipa

    BEST. SONG. EVER... Don't @ me! (But like, please do.)

    "Rockstar"- Post Malone feat. 21 Savage

    This track is No. 1 for a reason, y'all.