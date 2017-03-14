10 Inspiring Quotes From Your Favorite Artists On Coming Out

Eric Thayer/Stringer

There's something admirable about being true to oneself in the face of conflict, struggle and hate. We couldn't be more proud to stand amongst all of the LGBT-identifying individuals of the universe and continue to push for equality despite the many obstacles that are presented by political puppets on a regular basis. In honor of National Coming Out Day, we rounded up a few of our favorite quotes from some of the most visible queer artists in the music industry right now. Scroll down and take in all ten of these empowering words of wisdom.

"I am a bisexual Cuban-American woman and I am so proud of it. I am proud to be part of a community that only projects love and education and the support of one another."- Lauren Jauregui

“Part of the reason why I came out is to do whatever I wanted and be with whoever I wanted. That freedom is something that I’ve worked hard for. And I’m enjoying it now."- Troye Sivan

"There are people who try to judge... I’m cool with that. I don’t care what nobody say–the only thing that can defeat hate is love.”- Young MA

“I feel better than I ever have, you know? I’ve been sad my whole life, but fuck that. I know I have good things ahead. I don’t know honestly if I’m fully, 100 percent happy, but I’m starting to get there.”- Kaytranada

"I am comfortable with myself, and my life is amazing in that respect. I’m very comfortable and happy with everything."- Sam Smith

“At 35, I think the thing that struck me the most about coming out was how not big of a deal it was… I don’t think you do have a responsibility to come out, but you do have a responsibility as a public figure to do good, and there’s so much good that can come from showing and revealing to millions of people that someone that we’ve all come to love and know and think of as an incredible person is gay.”- Tegan Quin

“It’s been really important to make myself a visible member of the queer community, and I do that by talking about it and advocating for the community. Because we being queer and having experienced being there and being a woman and having these sort of moments of homophobia and misogyny in the industry and in the world, it’s made me very political when it comes to other people who may be experiencing discrimination or who are experiencing high rates of violence or whatever it is.”- Sara Quin

“What I have to say is ‘I'm here, I'm queer and yes sometimes I'm afraid, but I am never ashamed because I am proud of who I am.’”- Olly Alexander

"I believe in gender fluidity and sexual fluidity. I don't really identify as anything."- St. Vincent

"I think I was always just, like, you have to be gay or you have to be straight—that those were conflicting. I learned that there’s really no wrong or right, that it was cool to like everything."- Kehlani