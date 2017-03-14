TRL Day 9 Recap: Keke Palmer, Quincy Brown & The Dolan Twins

Bennett Raglin/Getty Images/MTV

Keke Palmer kicked off TRL by catching us up on all of her latest programs--Scream, Berlin Station, and Star--and going off on a 20 second rant about the necessity of not taking social media so seriously.

The Dolan Twins crowd surfed their way into the studio and then transformed it into a bowling alley. Don't worry though, neither brother was harmed during "Dolan Pins," but Grayson did have to drink Gatorade out of Ethan's disgusting rental shoe. Later on, DC Young Fly took the boys out to Times Square to answer "Requestions" with fans.

From there, Quincy Brown slid into the studio to reminisce about his time on MTV's Super Sweet Sixteen and update us on his new show Star. Keke is also on the show, so we challenged them both to a "Shooting Stars" basketball game. (For the record, she who won while wearing heels.)

Tuition Week is still going on so our hosts presented the fourth Tuition Request Live winner with her well-deserved scholarship. We also had Harlem teacher Erica Buddington come to tell us all about her viral moment of using Cardi B's "Bodak Yellow" to teach her students retain the fundamentals of geography.

After DC Young Fly and Matt Rife had an intense "Flashcard Freestyle" battle, the show closed out with a hilarious round of "Dolan Dares." Tune into TRL tomorrow at 3:30pm ET!