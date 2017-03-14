Yo Gotti And Ezinma Teamed Up To Perform "Rake It Up"

Linda Kallerus/MTV

Memphis rapper Yo Gotti closed out TRL's scholarship week with a fired up performance of his 30 Roc and Mike WiLL Made-It-produced strip club anthem "Rake It Up." Since the Nicki Minaj-assisted single was released back in June, it has peaked at No. 4 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart with a 12-week long run.

Before he hit the stage, we brought out classically trained violinist Ezinma to show us an IRL version of her viral cover of the song though. In a totally unscripted moment, Gotti wound up inviting Ezinma to perform the track with him in the studio!

Gotti's I Still Am album is slated to drop on October 27. Watch him turn up in the studio in the video, below. TRL airs on weekdays at 3:30pm ET!