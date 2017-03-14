36 Tweets Of TRL Fans On Their Worst Behavior

Kimberly Mendoza

Dolan Day completely dominated TRL on social media. The boys returned to Times Square the only way they know how--by crashing into the studio. Keke Palmer and Quincy Brown also stopped by to give us all the details about their latest projects and play some games with the fans. Needless to say that the show was extra good, which only led to fans being EXTRA extra. You know the drill: Watch, tweet, creep, repeat. All 36 of these tweets really set the bar high. Scroll down and applaud each and every one.