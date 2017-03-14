Jessica Rothe Got Spooked On TRL

Linda Kallerus/MTV

Friday the 13th was a special day at TRL with Happy Death Day star Jessica Rothe stopping by the studio. Following last night's premiere, Variety reports that the film racked up $1 million in box office sales. Rothe happens to be an MTV alum with her previous role on the 2016 show Mary + Jane so it was great to have a fam member back home!

During Rothe's studio visit, we put the actress' screaming abilities to the ultimate test by having her play Wheel-O-Screams against DC Young Fly (all hail the new Scream Queen)! After that, she told us about her experience of starring in a horror flick and then played us a scene from the movie. Unfortunately for her, DC wouldn't let her move on from the masked menace and gave her quite a scare before she left (which she laughed it off like a true professional).

Watch it all go down in the video below.