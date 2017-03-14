Gabbie Hanna Was A Total Game Star On TRL

Bennett Raglin/Getty Images/MTV

Gabbie Hanna brought her A-game to Times Square when she had a sync-off with a lucky contestant from the audience. During the show, TRL also had the honor of previewing a sneak peak of her new music video "Out Loud," which will be coming soon!

After she played a round of Requestions with a bunch of her biggest fans, our social media correspondent invited a guest to literally rake up some cash from a huge pile of leaves. As you can see in the video below, it was a lot harder and messier than it sounds. (P.S. We want our dollar back!)

We can't wait to see what Gabbie winds up doing when she's back on the program next week. Tune into TRL on weekdays at 3:30pm ET!