9 Scary Good Things That Came Out On Friday The 13th

Fenty Beauty/Instagram

Friday the 13th is hailed as an unlucky day by many, but we beg to differ this time around. We already told you about our favorite new albums that just dropped, but there are also so many other noteworthy things that came out today. From Rihanna to Gucci to Stranger Things, these are nine of the latest and greatest things that we can't stop talking about. Scroll down and freak out with us, below.