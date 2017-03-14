9 Scary Good Things That Came Out On Friday The 13th

Friday the 13th is hailed as an unlucky day by many, but we beg to differ this time around. We already told you about our favorite new albums that just dropped, but there are also so many other noteworthy things that came out today. From Rihanna to Gucci to Stranger Things, these are nine of the latest and greatest things that we can't stop talking about. Scroll down and freak out with us, below.
-
The full trailer for Stranger Things was finally released
Do we really have to wait until October 27 to watch the whole season? WE NEED IT RIGHT NOW.
-
FKA twigs launched her own magazine
Twigs' latest creative project is a 10 page publication that lives on Instagram. "I’ve struggled to feel comfortable on social media as I’m a very private person and I find it hard to share the things I’m doing on an everyday level," she told DAZED. "I thought it would be much more impactful to create something like this, rather than to put out a picture with some words underneath it, or retweet something. I thought it would spark a conversation." Issue 1 of AVANTgarden is out now.
-
Rihanna unveiled Fenty Beauty's limited edition Galaxy Collection
Honestly, we should just direct all of our pay checks for the next year to Robyn "Rihanna" Fenty because she is taking ALL OF OUR MONEY. You can cop all of the new lip glosses, lipsticks, eye liners, and eyeshadow now at Sephora while supplies last!
-
Kehlani casually dropped a new single
We thought that "Honey" would be enough to hold us down for awhile, but the Oakland-based R&B singer had other plans and we're grateful for this surprise.
-
Gucci previewed its luxurious new sweatband
Fitness just became the next level of glamorous! Ha. For $270, you too can be on your baddest and bougiest behavior. Embrace the beautiful tool that you are, I guess? This elastic headband is a new piece from Gucci's "Unskilled Worker" collection... Please take a moment and let that all sink in.
-
H.E.R.'s dreamy music video for "Every Kind Of Way"
We're rocking and rolling gently into the weekend with this beautiful visual. H.E.R. also blessed us with a new track titled "2" which is featured on Vol. 2: The B Sides.
-
Jacques Greene released some dope merch
Only the best merchandise from Montreal's finest.
-
Jessie Reyez hit us with a new tune
This is nothing like "Hotline Bling" so check yourself!
-
Kailee Morgue made her official debut
Meet your new favorite up-and-coming pop star! The Los Angeles-based singer-songwriter told The FADER that she "wanted to create a story and paint a picture with words."