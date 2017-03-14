A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie Brought His A Game To TRL

Bennett Raglin/MTV

Bronx rapper A Boogie Wit da Hoodie dropped into the TRL studio before his big headlining tour. In addition to crushing Empire's Serayah McNeill at Shooting Stars with a score of 14-4, he won $140 for one lucky fan and set a new record for all of our future guests to beat. But he wasn't done playing games: the 21-year-old played Requestions with a bunch of the TRL fans that flooded the building. (Sadly, he's not down to date fans. We're just as upset as you are!)

To wrap it all up, Boogie hit the stage to perform "Say A.'" The track is featured on his latest album The Bigger Artist and has been streamed over NINE MILLION times. The album debuted at No. 1 on Billboard's Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums Chart chart and No. 4 on the Billboard 200 chart.

Watch the rapper's set go down in the video, below and tune into TRL on weekdays at 3:30pm ET!