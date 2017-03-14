Sabrina Claudio/Facebook

Fresh Out: 10 Things You Need To Know About Right Now

There's no need for the Monday blues when you can pick up where the weekend left off. Friday the 13th was far better than we could have ever anticipated, but this week is already shaping up to be amazing in its own way. Today is National Boss' Day so you know we'll be blasting Fifth Harmony's 2015 bop "BO$$" on repeat. (Fun fact: The group will be taking over TRL tomorrow at 3:30pm ET!) Here are 10 things fresh out that you need to know right now.