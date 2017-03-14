Fresh Out: 10 Things You Need To Know About Right Now

There's no need for the Monday blues when you can pick up where the weekend left off. Friday the 13th was far better than we could have ever anticipated, but this week is already shaping up to be amazing in its own way. Today is National Boss' Day so you know we'll be blasting Fifth Harmony's 2015 bop "BO$$" on repeat. (Fun fact: The group will be taking over TRL tomorrow at 3:30pm ET!) Here are 10 things fresh out that you need to know right now.
Sabrina Claudio premiered a new music video
We've been crushing hard on this R&B singer since she released her About Time album earlier this month. Her latest single "Stand Still" is a call to action for being present in the moment with someone and the accompanying music video is a pure vision of beauty. "It wasn’t interesting to me to do something that was gorgeous on point,” she told Vogue. "The song is about time standing still and pretty much being frozen in a certain moment, so I wanted to represent the opposite."
Marvel dropped the full trailer for Black Panther.
We wish we didn't have to wait until February 16, 2018 for this flick, but Black History Month is going to be LIT.
Nicki Minaj landed another cover for The New York Times Style Magazine
On top of that, the profile was conducted by Roxane Gay. We are LIVING for this! Read it in full here.
Barbados is naming a street after Rihanna
At this point, RiRi should honestly have a whole town named after her. (Fenty Nation!) According to Nation News, the Government of Barbados will change Rihanna's childhood street in St. Michael from Westbury New Road to Rihanna Drive on the nation's official Independence Day. Mark your calendar for November 30!
Tyler, the Creator revealed a new Converse collaboration
The second Golf le Fleur collection is packed with perfect tones for fall. Don't sleep on these kicks (and cozy jackets) when they drop on November 2.
Cher confirmed that she's in Mamma Mia 2
Bless.
The "first of all" meme is too good
Arguably one of the best memes to happen on Twitter this month.
Jessie Ware dropped a new single ahead of her new album's release
"Sam" is one lucky bloke! Glasshouse is out on October 20.
When Chance The Rapper threw shade at Justin Timberlake
It was subtle, but said so much.
Haim released their cover of Shania Twain's 1997 hit single "That Don't Impress Me Much"
We didn't know that we needed this cover in our lives until it happened live on triple j. Long live this twangy tune.