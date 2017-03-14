Fifth Harmony's TRL Takeover Was Truly Iconic

Zach Dilgard/MTV

Fifth Harmony completely took over TRL when they touched down in New York for their latest press tour. Since they're all queens, we handed over the keys of the studio to Normani, Dinah, Ally and Lauren and invited Harmonizers from near and far to be a part of the epic experience.

Before all the fun and games began, Fifth Harmony hit the stage and had the crowd chanting to their catchy single "He Like That." The track has already been streamed more than 20 million times on Spotify and is featured on Fifth Harmony's self-titled album.

The screaming fandom cooled just long enough for us to bless up two Harmonizers to meet the 5H girls in-person. Naturally, the fans got so emotional while meeting their idols on stage that they broke down into tears—and that was before 5H even hooked them up with tickets to their TIDAL show. One fan traveled all the way from BRAZIL to be there!

Later on, the group participated in a Step Off battle where each gal got to show off her moves. After that, they chatted with Tamara Dhia about working with Pitbull and touring together as a four-piece. For the ultimate face-off, they split into teams and picked a few Harmonizers to be on their teams for a Sync-Off judged by DC Young and Matt Rife.

After a quick game of Requestions with even more Harmonizers, Fifth Harmony closed out the show with "Don't Say You Love Me," marking their first-ever televised performance of the song. We're sad to see the ladies go, but at least we can re-watch all of the clips in all the videos. Tune into TRL on weekdays at 3:30pm ET!