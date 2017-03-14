Welcome to Morning Bop: each AM, we'll be providing you with a blast of the latest music news headlines along with the perfect song you need to start your day. Friday's #MorningBop is "Lucky Girl" by Fazerdaze because it's ideal for blasting at max volume while you jump on top of your bed. Trust me on this one.
While you crank that up, here are 12 other trending news stories to keep tabs on today:
-
Kilo Kish has returned with an interactive video for "Fulfillment"
If you looked up the word "artist" in a dictionary, Kilo Kish's name would be there. Watch the entire visual here.
-
ZAYN is on the latest cover of Billboard
Apparently he lives on a farm now... Time for a field trip? Read the whole story here.
-
Sufjan Stevens' songs from the Call Me By Your Name soundtrack have arrived
Before you proceed to stream the entire album, we strongly recommend opening a fresh box of tissues.
-
Miguel has revealed the album art for War & Leisure
It's official! The record is slated to drop on December 1. Listen to his new single "Told You So" here.
-
Ella Mai has nothing to hide in "Naked"
The British R&B singer gets vulnerable in the visual for her DJ Mustard-produced single.
-
Watch Mount Kimbie's short film for "You Look Certain (I’m Not So Sure)"
The Rosie Marks and Frank Lebon-directed visual revolves around "the insecurities one feels in a new place” in the heart of Miami.
-
Listen to Pinegrove's new single "Inrepid"
Catch us walking around in rectangles while streaming this chill tune. #pinegroovey
-
Charli XCX and French Montana hop on David Guetta and Afrojack's "Dirty Sexy Money"
This is what it really sounds like when the direct deposit hits.
-
pnkblnkt connects with RHETT ROWAN on "I'm Not Crazy"
"I'm not crazy, but you just might make me" has to be one of the most relatable lyrics of all time.
-
Flying Lotus gets crafty in the video for "Post Requisite"
Anyone down to make a collage?
-
Yung Lean revived his jonatan leandoer127 moniker
Watch the visual for his Palmistry-produced track "hell rain."
-
YBN Nahmir's remix of "Gucci Gang" is fire
Our smoke detectors have been triggered.