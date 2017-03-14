Morning Bop: Get "Down" With Fifth Harmony

Fifth Harmony/MTV

Welcome to Morning Bop: each AM, we'll be providing you with a blast of the latest music news headlines along with the perfect song you need to start your day. If you don't know, now you know: Fifth Harmony will be in the studio TODAY for a full-on takeover (including two performances!) so make sure you tune into TRL at 3:30pm ET sharp! With that said, Tuesday's #MorningBop is "Down" because it's a total wake-up banger.

While you bump that on max volume, here are seven other trending news stories to keep tabs on today: