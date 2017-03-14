Morning Bop: Get "Down" With Fifth Harmony

Welcome to Morning Bop: each AM, we'll be providing you with a blast of the latest music news headlines along with the perfect song you need to start your day. If you don't know, now you know: Fifth Harmony will be in the studio TODAY for a full-on takeover (including two performances!) so make sure you tune into TRL at 3:30pm ET sharp! With that said, Tuesday's #MorningBop is "Down" because it's a total wake-up banger.
While you bump that on max volume, here are seven other trending news stories to keep tabs on today:
-
MGMT is coming back with new music
"Little Dark Age" marks the indie band's first new song in four years. It's also the title track for their next album. Listen to the single when it premieres live on Beats 1 at 12pm ET.
-
Google's animated doodle honors Selena Quintanilla
According to Forbes, Google is commemorating the 1989 release of Selena's debut album. RIP to a true queen. Gone too soon, but never ever forgotten. Billboard has the exclusive on the design if you want more information.
-
Cardi B inked a publishing deal with Sony/ATV
Very casual... Your fave could never! Get the full scoop on the deal Billboard.
-
Lindstrøm connect with Jenny Hval on "Bungl (Like A Ghost)"
Add this single to your seasonal spooky playlist ASAP. Lindstrøm's It’s Alright Between Us As It Is album is out on October 20 via Smalltown Supersound.
-
Wiki released a tour documentary called The Mayor
The New York rapper teamed up with Boiler Room on a Nicolas Heller-directed project that showcases five of his performances across the city's boroughs.
-
Gucci Mane and Keyshia Ka’oir's wedding
At the rehearsal, they bought each other matching diamond necklaces and Rolls Royce Wraiths... We can't wait to see what goes down when their whole wedding special airs live on BET at 10pm ET.
-
Morrissey returns with an anthem for hitting the snooze button
The visual for "Spent the Day in Bed" will certainly wake you from your groggy morning state. Low in High School drops on November 17.