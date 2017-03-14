Morning Bop: Daydream To The Sound Of Billie Eilish

Welcome to Morning Bop: each AM, we'll be providing you with a blast of the latest music news headlines along with the perfect song you need to start your day. If you don't know, now you know: Billie Eilish will be performing on the show today so make sure you tune into TRL at 3:30pm ET sharp! Wednesday's #MorningBop is "Ocean Eyes" because it's the perfect song for rolling out of bed.
While you crank that up, here are 12 other trending news stories to keep tabs on today:
Maroon 5 teams up with A$AP Rocky on "Whiskey"
This is the collaboration that we didn't know we needed until now. Red Pill Blues comes out on November 3.
Demi Lovato finally shared her 16 part YouTube documentary
Demi Lovato: Simply Complicated is out now. Connect to the nearest wifi and start watching it ASAP.
Fifth Harmony dropped a new song
We're still not over yesterday's show, so at least we have this new single to hold us over until next time. "Can You See" is featured on the official soundtrack for The Star Movie.
P!nk's new album is set to debut at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart
Additionally, Billboard reports that Beautiful Trauma will officially make history as the "biggest debut of 2017 by a woman." Major congratulations are in order!
Dijon of Abhi//Dijon released his debut solo single
PBR&B never sounded so good.
DJ Khaled is teaming up with P. Diddy to throw Asahd the best birthday party ever
This kid isn't even one years old yet and he's going to have a better birthday bash then we ever will in our lifetime. Fingers crossed that the Godfather of TRL will be less us with an invitation.
Majid Jordan revealed the tracklist for their sophomore album
The Space Between is 13 tracks deep and features dvsn and PARTYNEXTDOOR according to Apple Music. The Toronto R&B duo's album will come out on October 27.
Prince Innocence's new song will break your heart
BROCKHAMPTON's Saturation III drops in December
The self-described "American boy band" will complete their trilogy once and for all by the end of the year.
Kacey Musgraves had the cutest wedding ceremony
The country star tied the knot with Ruston Kelly in what can only be described as an enchanted forest somewhere in Tennessee. Is that confetti on the grass or the pieces of our hearts after they burst into smithereens?
Zara Larson trolled her fans with a thread about "reversed sexism and racism"
We have to hand it to her, this was clever.
G-Eazy is dropping a "double album"
In a recent interview on The Angie Martinez Show, the Bay Area artist revealed that his next album, The Beautiful and Damned, will have 20 tracks and includes another feature with Kehlani.