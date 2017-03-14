The Drop, Week 3: Niall Horan, Jessie Ware, H.E.R. & more

Niall Horan/Facebook

Here's why Thursday is low-key the best day of the week: before the weekend hits, there's almost always an outpour of album releases on Friday. Most of these new faves drop right at midnight, which means staying up all night for that first glorious listen. If you're also hunting for fresh new sounds, scroll down and get familiar with all of the artists on our list in the roundup, below.

Jessie Ware- Glasshouse

After three years of silence, the British singer-songwriter has returned with an album shaped by her personal experience as a woman, and all the ups and downs that she's gone through along the way to reaching the point she's at now in her life. "I think this record is about building a family and keeping a romance alive, loving somebody, adoring somebody, not knowing what you're doing," she told The FADER. "I decided to have a child when I knew full well I needed to put a record out. And I feel like I have a point to prove, where I'm like, 'I can do everything. I can work. I can make a record. I can be a good mom. I can do this all.' I had no idea whether I'd be able to do it or not, and I was really scared about that."

H.E.R- H.E.R. Vol. 2: The B Sides

After a year of high praise for the H.E.R. Vol. 1 and H.E.R. Vol. 2 EPs, the Toronto R&B singer is supplying her fans demand for more music with this collection of B-sides. Next month, H.E.R. will headline her first-ever tour in North America so catch her if you can!

Kllo- Backwater

The Melbourne duo comprised of Chloe Kaul and Simon Lam makes quite a splash with their debut album, a deep dive into the process of learning how to adjust to various changes in life within the complex vein of electro-pop. Let go and lose yourself completely to the beautiful sound of Chloe's soft and soothing voice.

Niall Horan- Flicker

Niall is the third Directioner to step into new territory with a debut solo album. As expected, the Irish singer has stayed in the pop realm but this record grows on you like a quiet storm with a handful of heartfelt ballads that are easy to sing along to.

Giraffage- Too Real

San Francisco-based producer Charlie Yin spent two years working on his debut album and it inevitably paid off. This project is stacked with upbeat bangers and includes features from other emerging artists like Japanese Breakfast, THEA, and Body Language's Angelica Bess.

nothing,nowhere.- Reaper

This mysterious Massachusetts-based artist has surfaced just in time for the emo revival. (Still no confirmation on his real identity, but that makes the music all the more intriguing!) Embrace the darkness and peel back the layers of your broken heart with these nine tracks.

Lindstrøm- It's Alright Between Us As It Is

The Norwegian producer intends to give you several eargasms through the power of disco with his latest project. Don't fight the feeling, groove on at full speed ahead.