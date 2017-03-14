Billie Eilish Made Our Bodies Ache On TRL

Bennett Raglin/MTV

Los Angeles pop star on the rise Billie Eilish made her official TRL debut today, so we had to make it a special experience. Following the success of her viral hit "Ocean Eyes" in 2016, Billie released her debut don't smile at me EP this summer. The project made waves on Billboard's Heatseekers Albums chart, an early sign that the 15-year-old is already an artist worth watching.

After glossing over Billie's most notable major accomplishments and getting the 411 on her style, Tamara Dhia and Matt Rife grilled her about crushing hard on Tyler, the Creator (she literally has a thing for his lips). After that, Billie picked a fan from the crowd to play Older or Younger and he walked away with a cash prize of $250. After that, she played Rapid Fire with DJ Khaled.

Later on, Billie popped back in the studio for a jaw-dropping performance of her breakout single "Ocean Eyes." Re-watch the highlights from her TRL debut again and again—we'll see you weekdays at 3:30pm ET!