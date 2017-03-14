MTV Legend Crystal Reed Was A Superstar On TRL

Bennett Raglin/MTV

Former Teen Wolf star Crystal Reed returned to her MTV roots with a visit to the TRL studio. The actress made her entrance on the stage when she stepped out of the rainbow tunnel in a pink pant suit with matching heels. "This has been a huge dream of mine since I was a kid," she said of her TRL debut. "This is everything I imagined."

While we had her on the program, Crystal told DC Young Fly and Tamara Dhia about all the latest updates on this season of Gotham and what it means to be a part of the Batman franchise.

In case you were wondering, she also still keeps in contact with some of her Teen Wolf co-stars which helps us sleep at night. Before she headed back to Gotham, our hosts tested Crystal's trend preferences in a game of Sleeping with the Fishes.

Watch it all go down in the videos, above. TRL airs on weekdays at 3:30pm ET!