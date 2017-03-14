Morning Bop: Throwback Thursday With Christina Milian

Welcome to Morning Bop: each AM, we'll be providing you with a blast of the latest music news headlines along with the perfect song you need to start your day. If you don't know, now you know! Thursday's #MorningBop is "AM to PM" by Christina Milian, one of the most underrated throwbacks that you literally can't sleep on—whether or not your body is ready.
While you crank that up, here are 12 other trending news stories to keep tabs on today:
Japanese Breakfast shares her self-directed music video for "The Body Is A Blade"
This home-movie style visual will have you feeling nostalgic for the golden days of your youth, a time when life was so much simpler. In-between the shots of Michelle Zauner wandering through an empty field, blowing bubbles by the lake, and skipping on a rainy boardwalk, animated family photographs flash on the screen.
Kat Von D and Green Day are collaborating on a makeup collection
All of our middle school dreams are coming true! According to Elle UK, the beauty queen is reportedly teaming up with Billie Joe Armstrong on a collection that is appropriately titled Basketcase. Right now, all we know is that there's a liquid eyeliner on the table.
Yellow Days will steal your heart with "Holding On"
Remember that saying "Everything is beautiful and nothing hurts?" Even though this 18-year-old neo-soul singer is belting about the pain of heartbreak, it feels like pleasure when it's coming out of his mouth. Yellow Days told Highsnobiety that the single is about "existing without meaning and struggling with that." He adds, "Being depressed, addicted, anxious– whatever it may be that’s dragging you down, but I think a lot of people can feel like they’re holding on to get by in life. It’s about learning to exist in 21st century depression and just getting on with it.”
SOPHIE returns with a self-directed video for his new single “It’s Okay To Cry”
The British producer is also debuting a new live show at Red Bull Music Academy Festival in Los Angeles on October 24.
Connie Constance learns to "Let Go" on her new single
The British artist on the rise is ready to wake you up with another dreamy tune that has a gorgeous visual to match.
Miya Folick takes us on a ride in the "Give It To Me" video
Life is like a non-stop roller coaster, and Miya Folick makes that literal in this pastel-hued visual. Give It To Me EP is slated for release on November 3.
Giraffage teamed up with Angelica Bess on “Green Tea"
If you didn't have time to make yourself some matcha this morning, stream this song instead. The producer told The FADER that "the lyrics are about female empowerment, which I feel is a more important sentiment than ever at this point in time." Giraffage's Too Real drops on October 20.
Weezer made a funky song for your next "Happy Hour"
This tune works best when drinking away your sorrows. Pacific Daydream is out on October 27.
Blink-182's Tom DeLonge is crowdfunding a...spaceship?
If you weren't already aware, the former rock star recently formed To The Stars Academy Of Arts & Sciences, a public benefit corporation that "strives to be a powerful vehicle for change by creating a consortium among science, aerospace and entertainment that will work collectively to allow gifted researchers the freedom to explore exotic science and technologies with the infrastructure and resources to rapidly transition them to products that can change the world." He was also the recipient of OpenMinds.tv's UFO Researcher Of The Year award. Now, he's launched a campaign to raise funds that will go toward the development of a "ElectroMagnetic Vehicle" that will travel through space. So far, DeLonge has raised $380,000.
BOSCO's "Adrenaline" will give you a rush
The Lacey Duke-directed video takes its inspiration from French films so it's tres romantic. "I wanted to tell the story of someone haunting you, or the memories of them that still exist in your subconscious," BOSCO said in a press release.
IDER get in touch with nature in "Learn To Let Go"
The London duo is officially making their Glassnote Records debut with this charming visual that celebrates happiness and freedom.
Miquela shared a cool new single
The Insta-famous music sensation is back at it again with "On My Own."