Morning Bop: T.G.I.F. With Miguel & Travis Scott

Welcome to Morning Bop: each AM, we'll be providing you with a blast of the latest music news headlines along with the perfect song you need to start your day. If you don't know, now you know! In case you missed it, we covered all of the album releases right here. Friday's #MorningBop is "Skywalker" by Miguel featuring Travis Scott because we're sliding into the weekend by "Luke Skywalkin' on these haters."
While you crank that up, here are 12 other trending news stories to keep tabs on today:
-
Hayley Kiyoko's "Feelings" video is officially here
We're honored that we were given the opportunity to premiere this gorgeous visual with the world on yesterday's program. All hail Hayley.
-
Everything Is Recorded taps Syd and Sampha on new single
Be still, my fragile heart. XL Recordings owner Richard Russell clearly knows what he's doing on this soulful tune.
-
Solange looks like a goddess on the cover of Evening Standard
We are not worthy of these gifts. However, the publication got some serious backlash from Solange for deliberately removing her halo braid on the cover. Additionally, the writer that conducted the interview was not pleased with the overly edited version of the profile. Not a good look!
-
Stwo tapped Jeremih for "Neither Do I"
You might want to cancel all of your plans for today.
-
Bishop Briggs bounces back with "Dream"
With the release of this single, the UK singer-songwriter also announced that she'll be releasing her debut album in 2018. “It was really important that "Dream" kept the balance of strength and total vulnerability—which was my exact headspace when it was being written," she said in a press release. "It's a rare moment when you truly feel that the visual matches the words you've written on the paper but I think Dano proves that there can be perfect harmony between the worlds.”
Watch dvsn's smoky video for "Mood" starring Carlos Ramirez
Umm who knew that Pedro from Napoleon Dynamite has a twin brother and kept it as a secret?
[/item]
-
Kelly Clarskon hits us in the feels with her title track
We are so here for Kelly Clarkson's comeback. This ballad gives us goosebumps literally everywhere.
-
Austin Mahone gets deep on "Found You"
Who did it better, him or Nick Jonas?
-
Rita Ora released a new single
Watch out world, Rita is coming for you.
-
Charlotte Lawrence will give you a bad case of FOMO on "Sleep Talking"
You've been warned, don't sleep on this emerging singer-songwriter.
-
Yung Lean hits back on his bouncy single "Skimask"
This GUD-produced track is smooth like velvet. The Swedish rapper's Stranger album is set to drop on November 10.
-
Charlie Puth gets his dance on in the video for "How Long"
This track marks the second single off the pop singer's forthcoming album VoiceNotes.