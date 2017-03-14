The Dolan Twins Put Their Pride On The Line On 'TRL'

Bennett Raglin/Getty Images/MTV

Ethan and Grayson are always stunting on TRL, so for this week's big entrance, they rode into the studio on a tandem bicycle. After getting all the details on their upcoming plans for Halloween, our hosts picked two random fans from the crowd to get quizzed in a round of Dolan Vs. Dolan with the twins (in case you somehow forgot, Ethan's favorite color is CLEAR). Grayson's fan won the challenge, which meant bad news for the older Dolan (by about 20 minutes). Ethan had to run around the studio in the most embarrassing costume ever—a cape, tights, sunglasses and boxers.

After those antics, they veered into athletic territory, but this wasn't your typical hockey game. Instead, the boys hit our indoor rink on Segways in a new game called Puck Off. Sadly, Ethan lost again, but he's always a winner in our hearts.

Watch the boys in action in the videos, above. TRL airs on weekdays at 3:30pm ET, don't miss out!