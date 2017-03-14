The 20 Most Relatable Tweets About Hayley Kiyoko & The Dolan Twins

Bennett Raglin/Getty Images/MTV

Once again, the Dolan Twins came back to the TRL studio, but their fans never go away—at least not on Twitter. Every week, the TRL feed is flooded with messages about the boys, but today that obsession reached a new level when Hayley Kiyoko also appeared on the show. As always, we celebrate fandom by putting it on full display and acknowledging some of the tweets that we respect the most. Your devotion is a true inspiration! Scroll down and feel the love from all 20 of these tweets.