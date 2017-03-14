JoAnna Garcia Swisher Showed Off Her Acting Abilities On 'TRL'

Bennett Raglin/Getty Images/MTV

We didn't know that acting out tweets could be so much fun until JoAnna Garcia Swisher came through TRL. The actress (and former Are You Afraid Of The Dark cast member) played Master Tweet Theater with DC Young Fly and Matt Rife and it was honestly one of the best moments ever. Oddly enough, Matt was almost too good when he portrayed an Instagram model while reciting a Lil Uzi Vert tweet. Joanna's impression of a reality TV star doing a Chrissy Teigen rant about people lining up to pee on airplanes was spot-on, and then DC channeling his inner preacher for a Lil Yachty reading had us in tears.

JoAnna also told us about her new show Kevin (Probably) Saves the World and what it was like to witness her co-star Jason Ritter earn the title for the high-speed hugging record in the Guinness World Records. Watch the interview go down in the video below. TRL airs on weekdays at 3:30pm ET!