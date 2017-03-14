Maury Phillips / Stringer

In celebration of his first birthday

10 Of Asahd's Best Moments On Instagram

A year ago, life as we know it was changed forever when Asahd Tuck Khaled was brought into the world. In addition to being the son of the renowned DJ Khaled, this baby already has an executive producer title to his name and a platinum album under his belt (Since DJ Khaled is the official Godfather of TRL, does that make Asahd our godchild?!) In celebration of Asahd's first birthday, we rounded up 10 of our favorite moments of him that were captured on the 'gram. Scroll down to re-live them all. If you want to help make it the best birthday ever, the Khaled family is also collecting donations to UNICEF on behalf of Asahd.