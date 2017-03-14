The Drop, Week 4: Kelly Clarkson, Majid Jordan, Weezer & More!

Kelly Clarkson/Facebook

Here's why Thursday is low-key the best day of the week: before the weekend hits, there's almost always an outpour of album releases on Friday. Most of these new faves drop right at midnight, which means staying up all night for that first glorious listen. If you're also hunting for fresh new sounds, scroll down and get familiar with all of the artists on our list in the roundup, below.

Kelly Clarkson- Meaning of Life

Even though she already has seven albums to her name, we've never seen Clarkson open up like this. The former American Idol star has poured her heart and soul into the 14 tracks that tie together Meaning of Life. This is Kelly in her true form, and you're about to love her all over again.

Majid Jordan- The Space Between

The Toronto duo has whipped up another tasty R&B project that will give us plenty of eargasms no doubt. Is your body ready for all 13 of these sensational songs?

Yellow Days- Is Everything Okay In Your World?

George van den Broek a.k.a. Yellow Days falls somewhere between King Krule and Nick Hakim, so what's not to like? This 13-track project offers a delicious taste of what's to come on the UK artist's debut full-length album due out in 2018. Rejjie Snow and Nick Walters are also featured on this lo-fi stream of consciousness. It's a gentle reminder that there's beauty in the struggle if you can tap into your soul.

Julien Baker- Turn Out The Lights

This Memphis-bred singer-songwriter is the alt-rock star we need in this cruel world. If you're looking for some fresh sad songs in your life, press play on this album immediately—tears will be shed.

Onyx Collective- Lower East Suite Part OneEP

This New York-based jazz ensemble is making its official debut with the first installment of a three part release. After listening to these eight tracks, you'll be hungry for a huge bite of the Big Apple.

Ty Dolla $ign- Beach House 3

This album is stacked with star-studded features who have been bringing the heat all season long--A-listers like Future, Lil' Wayne and Lauren Jauregui all make the cut--so every track is pretty much guaranteed to be a banger. Looks like cuffing season has been taken to the next level!

Fever Ray- Plunge

Life is full of surprises... and the unexpected return of Karin Dreijer has been one of the best ones. This album marks her first solo release in eight years and we're grateful to get another piece of her musical genius. Will it make you itch or ache? Only one way to find out.

Weezer- Pacific Daydream

Your favorite rock band from middle school is back with an album that traces their roots to the sacred golden state of California. This project leans heavier on the pop spectrum than the records of Weezer's past, but the boys have still got their tricks.