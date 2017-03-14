Morning Bop: Get Jorja Smith On Your Mind

Welcome to Morning Bop: each AM, we'll be providing you with a blast of the latest music news headlines along with the perfect song you need to start your day. If you don't know, now you know! Monday's #MorningBop is "On My Mind" by Jorja Smith featuring Preditah because it's the best song to get stuck in your head all day.
While you crank that up, here are seven other trending news stories to keep tabs on today:
-
Stream SATICA's debut Drippin' EP
Prepare to be obsessed with this former K-pop songwriter as her buttery voice glides on all of these bouncy trip hop beats.
-
Justin Timberlake is the headliner for the Pepsi Super Bowl LII Halftime Show
The NFL confirmed the details in an official announcement. The Super Bowl is scheduled for February 4, 2018 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minnesota. This performance will be another chance for JT to redeem himself after the 2004 wardrobe malfunction that nearly ruined Janet Jackson's career. He's performed at the Super Bowl three times, which is "the most appearances by an individual entertainer" according to the NFL.
-
Justine Skye took a knee during the national anthem at the Brooklyn Nets home opener
Shoutouts to this Brooklyn native for being brave and refusing to be complicit.
-
SZA is working on an album with Tame Impala and Mark Ronson
The R&B singer recently revealed this exciting development in an interview with the Los Angeles Times. Similarly, Travis Scott was spotted in the studio with Kevin Parker of Tame Impala. Rihanna truly paved the way!
-
BADBADNOTGOOD taps Samuel T. Herring for "I Don't Know"
RIP to my soul.
-
The Evening Standard has apologized to Solange
The magazine released a statement to The Guardian about their error in judgement regarding the removal of Solange's braid halo on the cover.
-
Roy Blair shared a new tune
This track is an outtake from the Los Angeles-based artist's forthcoming debut album cat heaven, but it "didn't make the cut." We're into it.