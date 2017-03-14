Morning Bop: Kehlani Knows "The Way" To Our Heart

Welcome to Morning Bop: each AM, we'll be providing you with a blast of the latest music news headlines along with the perfect song you need to start your day. If you don't know, now you know! Tuesday's #MorningBop is "The Way" by Kehlani featuring Chance The Rapper, because it will definitely put you in a #MOOD heading into this Tuesday.
While you crank that up, here are 10 other trending news stories to keep tabs on today:
-
Calvin Harris unveiled his music video for "Faking It" featuring Kehlani and Lil Yancthyme, have you seen my chill?
-
Sam Smith is now gender-nonbinary
During an interview with The Sunday Times, the Grammy Award-winning artist said that he feels "just as much woman as I am man" when pressed about his gender identity.
-
Camila Cabello is dropping a video for "Havana"
Flames everywhere!
-
Onyx Collective is back with a fresh single
"Fruit Stand" is the dose of smooth jazz that you need in your life. The group's Lower East Suite Part One EP drops on October 27 via Big Dada.
-
Frank Ocean landed the cover of i-D's Sounding Off issue
Are we the only ones crying? Read it and weep right here.
-
It's officially Drake's 31st birthday!
If you're reading this, it's too late. HBD to the boy! We're still waiting for the next project to drop... OVO season is far from over.
-
Lil Pump finally dropped a video for "Gucci Gang"
Vroom vroom.
-
Normani Kordei signed a solo deal
Don't worry, she's still in Fifth Harmony. S10 made the official announcement on Twitter.
-
Laugh out loud to Baths' video for "Out"
Baths' Romaplasm album is out on November 17.
-
Spoon gives a Photoshop tutorial in the "Do I Have to Talk You Into It" video
Britt Daniel always had a thing for cameras.