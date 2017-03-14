Bill Nye Flexed His Brain Power On TRL

Kimberly Mendoza/MTV

TRL recruits nothing but top-of-the-line professionals to moderate our Flashcard Freestyle contests, and since the theme for today's segment was science, we called in the only guy fit for the job—Bill Nye The Science Guy. Tamara basically schooled DC and ultimately came out on top as the winner, but we'll let you be the judge:

After the battle, Bill stuck around to talk about his upcoming documentary, Bill Nye: Science Guy. He also told us about the importance of celebrating science and most importantly, his signature bow tie. Oh, and he showed us how to do a mic flip like a pro. Watch it go down in the video, below.

Tune into TRL on weekdays at 3:30pm ET!