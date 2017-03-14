Lecrae Literally Answered A Fan's Prayers On TRL

Kimberly Mendoza/MTV

Houston rapper Lecrae graced the TRL studio with his presence to tell us all about his career as a rapper and the role that his unwavering faith has played throughout the course of his life. After opening up about some of his prayer sessions with the NBA, we picked a super fan from the crowd to play Shooting Stars with the rapper.

While Lecrae was unable to beat A Boogie Wit da Hoodie's record, he did manage to tie his score. In addition to winning a cash prize, Lecrae gifted his fan with a pair of tickets to his show tonight at PlayStation Theater.

Later on, Lecrae performed his latest single "I'll Find You", which is featured on his recently released All Things Work Together album and has been streamed more than 21 million times on Spotify. Watch the performance in full in the video, below.

Tune into TRL on weekdays at 3:30pm ET!