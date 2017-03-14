Turn Up To The Official TRL Guestlist: Week 4

During every episode of TRL, we ask all of our A-list guests for music recommendations for YOU to rank. Throughout the week, we've been compiling all of those selections and adding them into a playlist so you don't have to. (Thank me later, it's fine.) Check out all of the picks on the list so far, follow @TRL on Snapchat to cast your vote, and be sure to check back here for all of the latest additions. Tune into TRL weekdays at 3:30pm ET!
-
Alexandra Shipp's pick
“Bodak Yellow”- Cardi B
Red bottom fever.
-
Lecrae's pick
“I'll Find You”- Lecrae feat. Tori Kelly
Let this tune be your guiding light.
-
Redman's pick
“Direction”- Aidan Lavelle
Somebody start the time machine, we're ready to hit the disco floor.
-
Julia Michaels' picks
"Feel it Still"- Portugal the Man
As a matter of fact, we do still feel this song.
"Once in a Lifetime"- Talking Heads
An oldie but a goodie.
-
Sabrina Carpenter's pick
"Homemade Dynamite (Remix)"- Lorde feat. Post Malone, SZA & Khalid
One of the best collaborations of all time, don't @ me.
-
Keyshia Cole's pick
"You"- Keyshia Cole feat. Remy Ma & French Montana
Boy, bye! Nobody has time for games.
"Incapable"- Keyshia Cole
A ballad for the ages.