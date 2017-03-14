Kimberly Mendoza/MTV

Turn Up To The Official TRL Guestlist: Week 4

The only playlist you need in your life

During every episode of TRL, we ask all of our A-list guests for music recommendations for YOU to rank. Throughout the week, we've been compiling all of those selections and adding them into a playlist so you don't have to. (Thank me later, it's fine.) Check out all of the picks on the list so far, follow @TRL on Snapchat to cast your vote, and be sure to check back here for all of the latest additions. Tune into TRL weekdays at 3:30pm ET!

  • Alexandra Shipp's pick

    “Bodak Yellow”- Cardi B

    Red bottom fever.

  • Lecrae's pick

    “I'll Find You”- Lecrae feat. Tori Kelly

    Let this tune be your guiding light.

  • Redman's pick

    “Direction”- Aidan Lavelle

    Somebody start the time machine, we're ready to hit the disco floor.

  • Julia Michaels' picks

    "Feel it Still"- Portugal the Man

    As a matter of fact, we do still feel this song.

    "Once in a Lifetime"- Talking Heads

    An oldie but a goodie.

  • Sabrina Carpenter's pick

    "Homemade Dynamite (Remix)"- Lorde feat. Post Malone, SZA & Khalid

    One of the best collaborations of all time, don't @ me.

  • Keyshia Cole's pick

    "You"- Keyshia Cole feat. Remy Ma & French Montana

    Boy, bye! Nobody has time for games.

    "Incapable"- Keyshia Cole

    A ballad for the ages.