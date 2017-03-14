Liza Koshy Stepped Up As A Co-Host For TRL

Zach Dilgard/MTV

Matt Rife couldn't be on the show today, but luckily Liza Koshy was able to take his place. Tragedy Girls star Alexandra Shipp joined her on stage to break down the trending stories of the day and play Master Tweet Theater, with DC Young Fly also joining in.

Redman stopped by to promote his new show Scared Famous (premiering tonight on VH1!) while hinting at a sequel for the classic stoner comedy How High. After that, he and Liza felt up some GROSS body parts in a round of Mystery Box, which she was a liiiittle too excited to do. The result was a hilarious moment that we still can't stop laughing about!

TRL airs on weekdays at 3:30pm ET!