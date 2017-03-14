Morning Bop: Have Your Breakfast With A Side Of DRAM

Welcome to Morning Bop: each AM, we'll be providing you with a blast of the latest music news headlines along with the perfect song you need to start your day. If you don't know, now you know! Wednesday's #MorningBop is "Broccoli" by DRAM featuring Lil Yachty because who doesn't wake up in the morning with a grumbling stomach?
While you crank that up, here are nine other trending news stories to keep tabs on today:
-
Aaron Maine channels George Michael in the visual for Porches' new single
Suffering from anxiety, loneliness, escapism or all of the above? This track is for you! "Find Me" will be featured on the band's forthcoming album The House which is due out on January 19, 2018 via Domino.
-
Jaden Smith announced the release date for his album
After "three years in the making," SYRE: A Beautiful Confusion will be out on November 17.
-
Yellow Days hit us with a soulful tune
"Nothing's Going To Keep Me Down" is another woozy tune that has us falling hard under Yellow Days' spell. No doubt that his latest single will keep you in positive state of mind with its uplifting foundation.
-
Selena Gomez and Marshmello teamed up on "Wolves"
So this song is definitely about werewolves, right? We won't know for sure until 12pm ET.
-
Angel Olsen is the G.O.A.T. in her music video for "Special"
The grainy film will have you feeling nostalgic for a past you barely knew. Phases is out on November 10 via Jagjajuwar.
-
Tune-Yards is back with a new track
Let the dance party commence! The band also announced that they'll be releasing a new album titled I Can Feel You Creep Into My Private Life at some point next year.
-
DRAM has dropped the periods from his name
Don't get caught slipping.
-
Zola Jesus released a powerful visual for "Siphon"
This Zia Anger-directed video is perfect for Halloween as Zola Jesus sings naked while covered in blood. On Twitter, she explained that the track is about "a family member who attempted suicide multiple times."
-
Brockhampton is going on tour
The boys are back! 2018 is going to be lit.