Julia Michaels Fans Are Not To Be Tested

Songwriter extraordinaire Julia Michaels stopped by the TRL studio to talk about her upcoming single with Clean Bandit, her crush on Post Malone, and working with Gwen Stefani. In addition to being hailed as one of the best new artists by Billboard, Julia is also the only woman nominated in the New Artist Of The Year category for the American Music Awards.

During her visit, we wanted to put one of Julia's biggest fans to the test and play Mixtape Mixup... To no one's surprise, he was familiar with every single song she's ever written for other artists from Britney Spears to Selena Gomez. After the show, they had a chance to bond during a private meet and greet—it was too cute!

