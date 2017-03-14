Morning Bop: Never Sleep On Sky Ferreira

Welcome to Morning Bop: each AM, we'll be providing you with a blast of the latest music news headlines along with the perfect song you need to start your day. If you don't know, now you know! Thursday's #MorningBop is "Everything Is Embarrassing" by Sky Ferreira because we really miss the era when this dark pop princess was calling the shots.
While you crank that up, here are six other trending news stories to keep tabs on today:
-
Kailee Morgue is in the Halloween spirit for her "Medusa" video
The word "creepy" doesn't even begin to cover it. We're spooked.
-
Drake threw himself a "Re-Bar Mitzvah" themed birthday party
He would.
-
Earl Sweatshirt is releasing some merch
The rapper announced that he'll be launching a clothing line exclusively at Tyler, the Creator's Camp Flog Gnaw this weekend.
-
Sofi Tukker gets galactic in "Best Friend"
The duo's latest video is directed by filmmaker Mac Boucher a.k.a. the brother of one of the most legendary producers of our time, Grimes. There's no way you can't love it.
-
Take a walk with Yumi Zouma in their latest video
The New Zealanders go back to their hometown roots in this minimal visual.
-
T-Pain makes a splash in the video for "Goal Line"
Guess our invite to the party got lost in the pool! Revisit his guest appearance on one this week's episodes of TRL.