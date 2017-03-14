Sabrina Carpenter Didn't Know Who Diplo Was The First Time She Met Him

Kimberly Mendoza/MTV

Sabrina Carpenter has been busy being a BAWSE, but luckily she was able to fit some time in her schedule to swing by the TRL studio and hang out and perform her latest hit. While we had the actress and singer on the show, Matt Rife challenged her to play Songify Anything against Tamara Dhia. The game is simple: Pick a card with a Yelp review and then sing it out loud as a specific genre of music. Since Tamara cheated with auto-tune, Sabrina kinda won by default!

After all the fun and games, Sabrina talked about the latest updates in her music career. For the record, she does NOT want pretty people who can't act featured in her music videos which is why she picked Riverdale hottie Casey Cott to co-star in "Why". She also recalled one her most embarrassing moments, which was when Diplo introduced her to Hozier at an event. The embarrassing part? She didn't know who Diplo was until after he accepted an award that night on stage.

To wrap it all up, Sabrina took rapid-fire fan Qs in another thrilling round of Requestions before performing "Why" for all of her fans. Since the single was released in July, it has been streamed more than 45 million times on Spotify!

