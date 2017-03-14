Keyshia Cole Made Her Fans '11:11' Wishes Come True

Bennett Raglin/MTV

R&B singer Keyshia Cole returned to TRL to talk to DC Young Fly about her new album, the Love & Hip-Hop reunion and keeping her cool around her exes. She also challenged two of her most passionate fans to play Rock The Mic and sing along to some of her hits. The winner scored an autographed album cover and $500 in cash!

After that, Keyshia sat down with DC to talk about the inspiration behind her 11:11 Reset album. Its title "is like being spiritually aligned with your destiny," she said. Keyshia also revealed that she was born on 11:11, which gives it even more significance.

