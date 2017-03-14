Morning Bop: Cruise Into "The Weekend" With SZA

Welcome to Morning Bop: each AM, we'll be providing you with a blast of the latest music news headlines along with the perfect song you need to start your day. If you don't know, now you know! Friday's #MorningBop is "The Weekend" by SZA because it's the FREAKING WEEKEND baby!
While you crank that up, here are 10 other trending news stories to keep tabs on today:
MØ casually dropped a surprise EP
Don't mind us, we'll be over here listening to When I Was Young all day.
Fenty Beauty is racking up big bucks
WWD reports that Rihanna has earned $72 million so far from her cosmetics brand. Fenty Beauty brand has been nominated for the Urban Luxe Brand Award at the British Fashion Council’s 2017 Fashion Awards.
Shya will "Wash" the pain away with his deep tune
Nate Sher told The FADER that this bedroom pop song is about "that moment when powerful waves strike your body and strip you of your clothing, leaving you bare on a windswept peninsula" and "when a guardian comes to blanket your desperation, you feel an urge to tap your foot, but sob suddenly as the figure departs with the same speed at which it came."
Frank Ocean to present Rick Rubin with an award at the Secret Genius Awards
Spotify's inaugural awards show will celebrate "possessing talents as impactful to the industry as the superstars they support and foster quietly from behind the scenes." According to Variety, Rubin is the recipient of the Legendary Genius Award and there are 13 other categories. The event takes place at Vibiana Cathedral in Los Angeles on November 1.
SZA is filming the music video for "Doves In The Wind"
The singer-songwriter shared a photo on set with Kendrick Lamar and the phenomenal director NABIL.
Aminé dropped a new single called "Squeeze"
Juicy.
Demi Lovato announced that she's touring with DJ Khaled in 2018
Talk about a dynamic duo! Tickets go on sale to the public on November 3.
Tinashe linked up with blackbear on "Up In This"
The producer's latest track off Cybersex is all about that booty.
Kodie Shane connects with Shae Brock on "All Good"
The First Lady of the Sailing Team stays riding her own wave to the top.
Let Leggy bring out your inner punk
"Not What You Need" is one of those songs to be put on while staring longingly at your crush that is so not on your level, but you still like them all the same.