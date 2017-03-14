A$AP Ferg Talks Nicki Minaj, Shouts Out All The Women On TRL

Kimberly Mendoza/MTV

A$AP Mob member A$AP Ferg rolled through the TRL studio rocking the new Yeezy Wave Runner 700s (we're not drooling, you are). In addition to being a multi-talented artist—he's a rapper AND a painter—Ferg recently added designer to his resume with an official Adidas collaboration. Obviously, we had to ask him about getting Rihanna to make a cameo in his "Plain Jane" music video.

Apparently, Ferg planning on booking some time in the studio with Asahd so we look forward to seeing what they cook up. In regards to Nicki Minaj's rant about sexism in the hip-hop world, Ferg said that he "always wants to see ladies win." During Off Top, he and the hosts also tried the new Zombie Frappucino from Starbucks which he renamed the "Fergenstein."

After talking about his hopes to link up with Kid Cudi on a collab and playing a quick round of Instant Hit with DC Young Fly, Ferg hit the stage to shut the show down with a performance of his single "Plain Jane". The track is featured on his latest album Still Striving and has been streamed 38.5 million times on Spotify. Watch it go down in the video, below.

TRL airs on weekdays at 3:30pm ET!