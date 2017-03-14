10 Years Later, Alex Wolff Is Still A Drumming Machine

Kimberly Mendoza/MTV

Alex Wolff practically grew up on MTV since his career began on Nickelodeon's classic series Naked Brothers Band, so his return to TRL after 10 years was instantly iconic. The 19-year-old is one of the many young actors starring in the Marc Meyers-directed drama My Friend Dahmer, so we had to talk to him about the of experience being in a movie based on the true story of one of the deadliest serial killers of our lifetime. Alex is also a part of the Jumanji remake with The Rock, NBD.

Since he and DC Young Fly are both drummers, we had them both face off in a round of Beat Down. They each had 10 seconds to drum their hearts out and even though Alex totally whooped DC, they still had an impromptu jam session afterward. Watch him smash it in the video, below. TRL airs on weekdays at 3:30pm ET!