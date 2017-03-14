The Dolan Twins Slid Into Our Hearts Once Again

Landyn Pan/MTV

Ethan and Grayson literally slid into the TRL studio on a slip-n-slide covered in soap. In the spirit of Throwback Thursday, we played some of Dolan Twins videos on throughout the show. The top five picks were determined from the poll that TRL fans voted on so no surprise that "Ethan Gets His Wisdom Teeth Removed" scored the number one spot by a landslide.

The boys then faced off in a sumo wrestling Jell-O match called Slip & Slam, and for the first time EVER on the show, Ethan won a game! We're so proud of him! Watch the hilarious battle go down in the video, below. Tune into TRL on weekdays at 3:30pm ET!