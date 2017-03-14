PRETTYMUCH Is Ready To Cuff On "Open Arms"

PRETTYMUCH/Facebook

PRETTYMUCH has officially dropped their third single, "Open Arms." The boy band previously previewed the song back in July when they performed live for the first time at the Pandora Sounds Like You: Summer event in Los Angeles. On their brand spankin' new track, the boys make it crystal clear that they're ready to get serious as demonstrated by lines like "Now you got me cuffed/ And you ain't even on me" and "So I'll be waiting by the phone/ For that ringtone."

Drake may be the master of moving past the friend zone, but "Hotline Bling" has nothing on this smooth ballad. If you're hungry for more of the five piece, revisit PRETTYMUCH's special appearance on TRL right here. Stream the entire single in the video, below.