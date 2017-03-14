Monica Schipper/Getty Images

Your daily report on the latest music news

Morning Bop: Wake Up To Jamila Woods & Chance The Rapper

Welcome to Morning Bop: each AM, we'll be providing you with a blast of the latest music news headlines along with the perfect song you need to start your day. If you don't know, now you know! Monday's #MorningBop is "LSD" by Jamila Woods featuring Chance The Rapper because it'll get you into the groove to kick off this week!

While you crank that up, here are six other trending news stories to keep tabs on today: