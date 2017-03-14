Morning Bop: Wake Up To Jamila Woods & Chance The Rapper

Welcome to Morning Bop: each AM, we'll be providing you with a blast of the latest music news headlines along with the perfect song you need to start your day. If you don't know, now you know! Monday's #MorningBop is "LSD" by Jamila Woods featuring Chance The Rapper because it'll get you into the groove to kick off this week!
While you crank that up, here are six other trending news stories to keep tabs on today:
Watch Julia Michaels in Clean Bandits' video for "I Miss You"
Ugh, we miss her!
Cardi B and Offset are engaged
Rap royalty at its finest. Congrats!
This Stranger Things 2 meme of Jim Hopper dancing is the funniest thing you'll see all day
Seriously, can't stop laughing.
Willow Smith sings about equality on "Romance"
It's the latest single off the 16-year-old's forthcoming album The 1st.
Rhye gives us another "Taste" of their new material
The electro-soul group is coming for 2018.
Tommy Genesis is on the cover of i-D
Get it, girl! Watch her newly released (and NSFW) music video for "Tommy" here.
RL Grime's annual Halloween mixtape is here
You asked and he delivered.