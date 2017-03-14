Cardi B & Nicki Minaj Connect With Migos On "MotorSport"

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images and Mike Marsland/WireImage

Migos just dropped a hot new single called "MotorSport" featuring Nicki Minaj and Cardi B, and it's about to be the theme song for your daily commute. The track is featured on the Atlanta rap trio's forthcoming third album Culture II. On the song, Cardi and Nicki drop bars about living life in the fast lane with little competition, and I mean... who would disagree?

A release date for Culture II has not been announced, but Quavo, Offset and Takeoff have been teasing that it's "coming soon" since the summer. Stream the track in full, below.