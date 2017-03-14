Morning Bop: Daniel Caesar Will "Get You" Through This Day

Welcome to Morning Bop: each AM, we'll be providing you with a blast of the latest music news headlines along with the perfect song you need to start your day. If you don't know, now you know! Tuesday's #MorningBop is "Get You" by Daniel Caesar featuring Kali Uchis because it will turn you into a morning person.
While you crank that up, here are 12 other trending news stories to keep tabs on today:
Listen to Yaeji's new single "raingurl"
The Korean-American artist is set to drop EP2 on November 3 via Godmode.
Chance The Rapper is hosting SNL next month
Eminem, Miley Cyrus and Taylor Swift are also on board to perform on the show. November is going to be a month to remember!
N.E.R.D. is teasing...something!
The phrase “No_One Ever Really Dies” (which also spells N.E.R.D.) randomly popped up all over the group's social media pages overnight. Many fans are interpreting this as a cryptic message that new music is on the way.
Solange is a pure vision on the cover of Glamour's Women Of The Year issue.
Read her "as told to" piece with Mimi Valdés here.
Frank Ocean had a Paris Is Burning themed bash for his 30th birthday
We can't even be salty that we weren't invited. Get all the details about the epic bash here.
Offset, 21 Savage, and Metro Boomin dropped a surprise project
Without Warning is available to stream now on all platforms.
Vic Mensa penned a letter to the NFL
You can read it right now over at i-D!
Skepta released his Vicious EP
All of our planes for the day are officially cancelled for this BBK takeover. The project also features A$AP Rocky, Lil B, Section Boyz, and A$AP Nast. Get it now on iTunes.
Majid Jordan released a video for "Body Talk"
Is your body ready?
Rich The Kid and Kendrick Lamar reconnect on "New Freezer"
Ice ice, baby.
Willow Smith released her sophomore album
This album is a testament to the 17-year-old's growth as an artist. In a post on Instagram, she described the project as "a journey through all types of LOVE" and an "emotional regurgitation from the depths of a burgeoning woman."
Stream this Neo Yokio-inspired playlist
"melancholic music of the past" is 100% our mood right now.