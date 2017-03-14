Morning Bop: Dive Into November With Perfume Genius

Photo courtesy of Perfume Genius/Facebook

Your daily report on the latest music news

Welcome to November, and welcome to Morning Bop: each AM, we'll be providing you with a blast of the latest music news headlines along with the perfect song you need to start your day. Wednesday's #MorningBop is "Slip Away" by Perfume Genius because it will inspire you to fight off the sadness that will ultimately hit you at some point during this cold and dreary month. Something else to help out: the entire cast of Stranger Things 2 will be on TRL today at 3:30p! See you there :)

While you crank that up, here are nine other trending news stories to keep tabs on today: