Morning Bop: Dive Into November With Perfume Genius

Wednesday's #MorningBop is "Slip Away" by Perfume Genius because it will inspire you to fight off the sadness that will ultimately hit you at some point during this cold and dreary month.
While you crank that up, here are nine other trending news stories to keep tabs on today:
Dijon shares a Taylor Clark shot visual for "Stranger"
Not your typical trip to the beach...
Watch Chance The Rapper, Joe Keery and Zazie Beetz in the trailer for Slice.
The Austin Vesley-directed horror flick is a murder mystery TKTKTK.
The Cabaret Law in New York has been repealed
The outdated 91-year-old law that previously required businesses to obtain a license for dancing in their establishments has finally be reversed. Get all the details here.
Kanye West linked up with Cyhi The Prynce on “Dat Side”
The track will be featured on the G.O.O.D. Music artist's forthcoming debut album, No Dope On Sundays.
Björk finally announced the release date for Utpoia
The Arca-produced album will be out on November 24.
Gorillaz teamed up with Lil Simz on "Garage Palace"
The infamous virtual band taps into '90s dancehall on this smooth collab.
Mitski reviewed Weezer's new album for The Talkhouse
Do we even deserve our jobs? Mitski's review is absolutely flawless. Read the entire piece here.
Tove Lo revealed more details about her next album
BLUE LIPS [lady wood phase II] drops on November 17 via Island Records.
Young Fathers shared a new single
"Lord" will tap into your spiritual side.