22 Of The Best Celebrity Halloween Costumes

All Halloweekend long your favorite celebrities were busy celebrating the spookiest holiday of the year in style at some of the biggest bashes. Dressing up is all fun and games, but which celebrity had the most EPIC Halloween look? We had you choose amongst five picks for the show, but scroll down to see 22 of the best costumes in all of their adulterated glory from this year.
Beyoncé and JAY-Z as Lil Kim and Biggie
Costume of the year?
Cardi B as Cruella de Vil
Correction, it's BRUELLA.
Adele as a glamorous clown?
Pennywise who?
Nicki Minaj as Malibu Barbie
Come on Barbie, let's go party!
Dua Lipa as Harry Potter
We're under her spell!
Demi Lovato as Selena
QUEEN status.
Kendrick Lamar as Jesus Christ
Bless.
Ansel Elgort as a SoundCloud Rapper
I'm not crying, you are.
Alana Haim as Juliet Capulet in Romeo + Juliet
Sweet Baby Haim stealing our hearts once again!
Kim Kardashian West as Cher
Do you believe in life after love?
Rita Ora as Poison Ivy
Spicy.
Zoë Kravitz as a member of Fight Club.
Relationship goals.
Joan Smalls as Minnie Mouse
Too cute, Mickey better watch out.
Eric Andre as Cardi B
Incredible.
Kelly Rowland as Strangé
She did that!
Nas as Richard Pryor
RIP to a legend.
Ashley Tisdale as Sia
The Greatest.
Ellie Goulding as Dolly Parton
Adorable
Madelaine Petsch as Jessica Rabbit
Red hot!
Mabel McVey as Princess Jasmine
She can show us the world...
Avril Lavigne as a WWE champ
Iconic.
Kourtney Kardashian as Michael Jackson
Icons never die.