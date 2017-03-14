Joe Maher/Stringer

22 Of The Best Celebrity Halloween Costumes

These ideas were so good it's scary

All Halloweekend long your favorite celebrities were busy celebrating the spookiest holiday of the year in style at some of the biggest bashes. Dressing up is all fun and games, but which celebrity had the most EPIC Halloween look? We had you choose amongst five picks for the show, but scroll down to see 22 of the best costumes in all of their adulterated glory from this year.

  • Beyoncé and JAY-Z as Lil Kim and Biggie

    Costume of the year?

  • Cardi B as Cruella de Vil

    Correction, it's BRUELLA.

  • Adele as a glamorous clown?

    Pennywise who?

  • Nicki Minaj as Malibu Barbie

    Come on Barbie, let's go party!

  • Dua Lipa as Harry Potter

    We're under her spell!

  • Demi Lovato as Selena

    QUEEN status.

  • Kendrick Lamar as Jesus Christ

    Bless.

  • Ansel Elgort as a SoundCloud Rapper

    I'm not crying, you are.

  • Alana Haim as Juliet Capulet in Romeo + Juliet

    Sweet Baby Haim stealing our hearts once again!

  • Kim Kardashian West as Cher

    Do you believe in life after love?

  • Rita Ora as Poison Ivy

    Spicy.

  • Zoë Kravitz as a member of Fight Club.

    Relationship goals.

  • Joan Smalls as Minnie Mouse

    Too cute, Mickey better watch out.

  • Eric Andre as Cardi B

    Incredible.

  • Kelly Rowland as Strangé

    She did that!

  • Nas as Richard Pryor

    RIP to a legend.

  • Ashley Tisdale as Sia

    The Greatest.

  • Ellie Goulding as Dolly Parton

    Adorable

  • Madelaine Petsch as Jessica Rabbit

    Red hot!

  • Mabel McVey as Princess Jasmine

    She can show us the world...

  • Avril Lavigne as a WWE champ

    Iconic.

  • Kourtney Kardashian as Michael Jackson

    Icons never die.