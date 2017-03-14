Serayah Brought The '90s Vibes To TRL

Bennett Raglin/Getty Images/MTV

TRL is back and we've already got our first return guest! We couldn't get enough of Empire star Serayah's first visit, so we had her back ASAP to hit our Times Square stage. For round two, the entertainer played a '90s themed Throwdown Throwback with fans from the crowd, which turned our set into a mini runway faceoff.

Later on, Serayah performed "Driving Me" in the studio while wearing the baddest puffer coat and baggy pants and the crowd went wild. Watch her throw it down in the video, below.

