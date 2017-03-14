Miranda Sings' Haters Will Definitely Back Off After Watching This

Bennett Raglin/Getty Images/MTV

Haters Back Off! star Miranda Sings dropped by TRL to talk about the upcoming season of her hit Netflix show and play some games with our hosts. Since she's a professional comedian, we had to have Miranda take a stab at Master Tweet Theater and show Matt Rife and Amy Pham how it's really done.

The superstar also had a message for all of her haters that infest her feed, but I would be a fool to spoil it for you! Watch all the hilariousness go down in the video, below.

TRL airs on weekdays at 3:30pm ET!