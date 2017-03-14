Bennett Raglin/Getty Images/MTV

Miranda Sings' Haters Will Definitely Back Off After Watching This

Don't mess with her on Twitter

Haters Back Off! star Miranda Sings dropped by TRL to talk about the upcoming season of her hit Netflix show and play some games with our hosts. Since she's a professional comedian, we had to have Miranda take a stab at Master Tweet Theater and show Matt Rife and Amy Pham how it's really done.

The superstar also had a message for all of her haters that infest her feed, but I would be a fool to spoil it for you! Watch all the hilariousness go down in the video, below.

