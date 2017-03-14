TRNDSTTRS Took TRL To The Upside Down

Linda K/MTV

Soon-to-be viral sensations TRNDSTTRS surprised the TRL audience with an impromptu performance of their amazing Stranger Things tribute. The original video on YouTube is already out of this world, but they really took things to the next level with the live version in our studio.

Don't be fooled by their cuteness though―they may be young, but these boys got bars! In case you didn't get enough, they'll be back on the show on Wednesday with the real cast of Stranger Things 2! Watch them kill it on the show in the video, below.

