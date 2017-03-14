blackbear & The Fat Jewish Were A Real Treat On TRL

Bennett Raglin/Getty Images/MTV

Los Angeles rapper blackbear dropped by the studio to get TRL fans into the spirit for Halloween. After sharing with Matt Rife the inspiration behind his hit single "do re mi", the singer was introduced to a diehard fan that was willing to prove her commitment to him by getting tatted by Jon Boy with a design of his choice.

Later on, The Fat Jewish came through to update us on his latest projects and put his taste buds to the ultimate taste with DC Young Fly. After that, we also had him judge a costume contest because as the world's most basic bish, he's a total pro.

Once all the fun and games were over, blackbear came back to close out the show while donning a Shrek headpiece for a quick rendition of the Smash Mouth classic "All Star" before getting into "do re mi". The Gucci Mane-assisted single has been streamed 51 million times on Spotify and is certified platinum. Watch it all go down in the video, below.

Watch TRL on weekdays at 3:30pm ET!